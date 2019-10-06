10 Easter Eggs And Nods In Joker That You Might’ve Missed

Joker is finally in cinemas, meaning fans can now make their own judgements on what must be one of the most controversial comic book movies in recent years. Once you set aside the arguably overblown debate about the dangers of making a film from the supervillain’s point of view, though, it’s best to judge it on its own merits.

And Warner Bros. must be pleased that most have judged it to be a success, with a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a big opening weekend haul in store at the box office. It’s also a movie that’ll please film fans due to its very cinematically literate direction and script, which pays homage to many classics. What’s more, this being a DC film, there are naturally a few easter eggs to the wider Batman mythology in there, too.

If you’ve seen Joker, feel free to read on and discover some of the most notable easter eggs and references that you may have missed the first time around. If you haven’t seen it yet, though, you might want to come back later as I’ll be touching on some pretty big spoilers from start to finish.