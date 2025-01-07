10 movies I’m watching during the ‘life-threatening’ LA wind storm

Those outside of Los Angeles associate the city with its bustling entertainment industry, its high cost of living, and its beach-friendly weather all year round. While this Angeleno admits we have some fantastic weather throughout much of the year, I know those who aren’t from here may have never experienced June Gloom or the Santa Ana Winds.

Admittedly, our weather is often as picture-perfect as movies like La La Land suggest the majority of the year, but we do experience rain and wind from time to time. Heck, it’s even snowed before where I live in Pasadena! Unlike most of the country, we can’t expect bad weather during the winter months, but one thing we can count on is the Santa Ana Winds. These winds are hot and dry, usually blowing in during the Fall and often causing destructive wildfires. They’ve returned this week and are poised to be extra damaging, with the National Weather Service describing them as “life-threatening” gusts up to 100mph.

HEADS UP!!! A LIFE-THREATENING, DESTRUCTIVE, Widespread Windstorm is expected Tue afternoon-Weds morning across much of Ventura/LA Co. Areas not typically windy will be impacted. See graphic for areas of greatest concern. Stay indoors, away from windows, expect poweroutages. #LA pic.twitter.com/yl83LxeMEc — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 6, 2025

To take our minds off the potential power outages and destruction of property heading our way, I’ve compiled a list of movies I’ll be watching during this severe weather event. Hopefully this can inspire you to practice some healthy escapism while you pray that a tree doesn’t hurtle into your house.

1. Twisters (2024)

I used to be deathly afraid of tornadoes as a child. Honestly, I am still afraid of tornadoes, but if anything can help me overcome this fear, it’s Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones looking hot while they chase storms.

2. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Speaking of severe weather in Los Angeles, I had no business watching this film as a child. What do you think gave me my fear of tornadoes? This film did also make me aware of both climate change and Jake Gyllenhaal, so I can’t be too mad.

3. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Flint really didn’t think things through when he created a machine that turns water into food. You’re telling me this genius inventor didn’t think to account for rain? This movie reminds me that things can always be worse, but it also demonstrates humanity’s resilience in the face of catastrophe.

4. Sharknado (2013)

If you really want to feel grateful for our weather, watch any Sharknado film. No matter what havoc the winds wreak today, it’s nothing compared to sharks flinging into people at top speeds.

5. The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

The Ultimate Christmas Present is a Disney Channel Original Movie about two girls (yes, that’s Brenda Song in the trailer) using a weather machine that causes an extreme weather event across Los Angeles. Sure, there’s no snow in our forecast, but I maintain it’s both nostalgic and topical.

6. Weathering with You (2019)

Written and directed by Makoto Shinkai, the man behind Your Name, Weathering with You follows a teenage boy who meets a girl who can control the weather. The movie’s a rain-filled feast for the eyes and one of my favorites to watch during any storm.

7. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The chances of the wind carrying you to the magical land of Oz are astronomically low, but it’s okay to dream. If you’re ambitious, watch this and Wicked as a double feature. If you do, make sure to sing along to “Defying Gravity!”

8. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Any Harry Potter film is great when the weather is bad, but Prisoner of Azkaban is both my favorite and the gloomiest. The color grading makes everything in this film look overcast, perfect for the stormy weather we’re having. Now if only it would rain.

9. Twilight (2008)

If we’re mentioning films with gloomy color grading and poor weather, I’d be remiss to forget Twilight. This is one of my favorite movies to watch when it’s looking bad outside, and I just want to escape into a world where sparkly vampires say things like, “Hold on tight, spider monkey.”

10. Twister (1996)

Before 2024’s Twisters, there was the singular 1996 film Twister. Much of the premise is the same — hot people are chasing incredibly destructive tornadoes across Oklahoma while trying not to die — and the film is considered one of the best disaster movies of all time. This is an entertaining way to face my fears as the wind whistles outside my apartment.

