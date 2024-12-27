Happy news everyone — goodness knows ‘Wicked’ will finally be available on streaming, but there’s an evil catch

Ding Dong, the witch is back! Well, almost. If the reference flew over your head, we’re, of course, talking about the Wicked Witch of the West — Elphaba, the one witch making hearts flutter and break worldwide.

If you’re among the few who haven’t yet found the time to watch one of the highest-grossing films of all time (yes, you read that right), Wicked is finally making its way into our homes — with plenty of new content for both longtime fans and newcomers. The exciting news was delivered by Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, joined by Jeff Goldblum, in a clip shared on the film’s official Twitter account. They revealed that starting Dec. 31, we’ll all be able to experience the magic of Shiz University from the comfort of our homes.

Get ready to sing your heart out— at home! 🎤🎶 Watch Wicked at home on December 31 https://t.co/hzmhNjgcmY pic.twitter.com/BEWiDhvo0e — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) December 26, 2024

While fans were “thrillified” by the announcement, especially those who missed the chance to see the movie in theaters or the ones who simply want to relive the wonder of Oz, there’s a small catch: The film won’t be available on a streaming platform anytime soon. Well, not in the way you might expect, at least. Instead of accessing it through a subscription-based service, you’ll need to either rent or buy the movie to watch it at home.

That’s right — on Dec. 31, instead of streaming it as part of your regular subscription, you’ll have to make a one-time purchase or rental. While it might eventually join a streaming platform’s library, for now, it’s a pay-per-view-only deal. But don’t dismiss the idea too quickly — the marketing team knows exactly what they’re doing. Alongside the film itself, fans will also get access to plenty of exciting new content, making the purchase well worth considering.

The digital release comes packed with extended and deleted scenes from the film, some of which have already made their way online. These 10 scenes include a hilarious moment where Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of the “Toss Toss,” a heartfelt interaction between Elphaba and Fiyero in the forest, Glinda and Elphaba’s train ride to Emerald City, and even a touching scene between Boq and Elphaba, to our surprise — along with many other moments that didn’t make it into the theatrical cut.

oh my oz i’m so excited pic.twitter.com/ZpYMp1zTNV — nicole (@chenzelqueen) December 26, 2024

While they’re asking you to pay for the film in one way or another — because… well, capitalism — the distributor is at least making sure you get your money’s worth. The digital release will also include 40 minutes of behind-the-scenes exclusive content, including interviews with the Wicked stars and director Jon M. Chu, as well as unreleased audition clips. An audio commentary track featuring the director, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo will also be available.

Perhaps the most exciting addition, however, is the inclusion of a full-length sing-along version of the film. Yes, you can now host your own karaoke party at home and show off how well you know every word of the Wicked soundtrack — even if your family thinks it’s a bit much. Okay, I might be projecting here, but I’m also right. No more belting out Defying Gravity in the theater, now we can cry and sing in the safety of our home. Truly “thrillifying!”

