10 New Movies Are Available On VOD And Streaming This Weekend

Netflix have been on a real hot streak lately when it comes to original movies, with action flicks Extraction and The Old Guard, thrilling superhero story Project Power, the awards worthy Da 5 Bloods and more. The latter months of the year, meanwhile, will see titles like Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 and David Fincher’s Mank land on the service.

But this weekend, the streaming giant has brought us something a bit different from all of those with The Babysitter: Killer Queen, a sequel to the successful horror comedy from McG. Despite poor reviews, it’s been going down well with subscribers so far and is making waves online, with everyone buzzing about it.

Killer Queen is hardly the only new streaming/VOD release this weekend, though, with a whopping 10 new titles now available for you to watch from home. And after the break, we’ll run through them all.

First Photos From The Babysitter: Killer Queen 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now on digital is Rent-A-Pal, a new thriller starring Wil Wheaton that sees a lonely bachelor looking for “an escape from the day-to-day drudgery of caring for his aging mother.” He finds exactly that thanks to “a strange VHS tape called Rent-A-Pal,” which “offers him much-needed company, compassion, and friendship.” But it also comes at a cost.

Meanwhile, HBO is airing Coastal Elites, a socially distanced comedic satire, and I Am Woman arrives on digital and tells the story of “legendary 1970s musician and activist Helen Reddy.” Elsewhere, circling back to Netflix, and we’ve got documentary The Social Dilemma, which explores “the consequences of our growing dependence on social media.”

But if none of that interests you, why not check out Peacock’s Black Boys? As the title suggests, it celebrates “the full humanity of Black men and boys in America and strives for insight to black identity and opportunity by looking at sports, education and criminal justice.”

Beyond all that, we’ve also got the following:

Vitalina Varela (Digital) – Follows “a Cape Verdean woman who navigates her way through Lisbon after discovering her deceased husband left behind a secret, illicit life.” My Octopus Teacher (Netflix) – This documentary sees “a filmmaker forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest.” So Much Love To Give (Netflix) – A new comedy about a family man “who’s equally committed to each of his two families.” Dad Wanted (Netflix) – Follows a “thrill-seeker tween girl” who’s forbidden by her mom to enter a BMX race, so she casts an actor to play her “approving dad.”

And there you have it, 10 great films now available on streaming/VOD. But tell us, will you be checking any of them out? As always, let us know down below.