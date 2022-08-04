10 superheroes Leslie Grace could play after ‘Batgirl’ cancelation

After her breakout role as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl was axed by Warner Bros. due to a myriad of reasons and to much fan uproar, Leslie Grace is without a big comic book role for her to make a name for herself out of.

With so many different comic book characters out there from the worlds of Marvel and DC comics and over 80 years of canon from both, here are some of the characters the actress could portray in the future.

Superheroes Leslie Grace could play after ‘Batgirl’

Here are ten picks for the musician-turned-actor to take on.

Storm

As the X-Men slowly get introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the most important roles is that of Storm. Previously portrayed by Academy Award winner Halle Berry, Ororo Munroe is a Wakandan-born mutant with the ability to manipulate the weather. It’s one of Marvel’s best known heroines and after losing out on Batgirl, would definitely be a great vehicle for Grace.

Moondragon

Image via Marvel

An extremely powerful telepath created by the writer of Namor, Moondragon has been both an ally and adversary to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Notable for a shaved head and a green and gold body armor, she’s believed to be even more powerful than the likes of Thanos. Moondragon, unlike the majority of Marvel heroes, didn’t get her powers through birth or accident; she trained nearly endlessly to perfect herself. Think Jack from Mass Effect.

White Tiger

Most prominently featuring in the Ultimate Spider-Man cartoon, White Tiger is a traditional member of the Avengers Academy alongside the likes of Spider-Girl, Miles Morales, Kate Bishop, and many other popular Marvel heroes. A Hispanic hero, Grace would be a good fit in the role, and would be a huge boost to the star power of the MCU.

Black Cat

A common feature of the Spider-Man comics, Felicia Hardy / Black Cat has served alongside the webhead and also against him in an ongoing “on-and-off again” relationship. She’s barely been used so far in the Spider-Man films, with just a smidgen of a cameo by Felicity Jones in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Get her back, and get Grace to play her.

Andromeda

A homo mermanus woman, Andromeda is the illegitimate daughter of Atlantean general Attuma. Attuma and the Atlanteans are being introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, albeit instead as being from Talocan. We’ve been seriously lacking in women wielding massive tridents so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so let’s get her on-screen with one and let the fun begin.

Power Girl

Image via DC Comics

A highly requested character to get adapted into live-action, Power Girl is the multiversal cousin of Superman. Considering how little we’ve heard on a continuation of Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, let’s just bring Power Girl in. Fun, bubbly, and for some reason has a cut-out in her outfit for her chest. I’m sure that’s useful.

Huntress

A mainstay of DC every time they reboot their universe (so, every ten years), Huntress has gone through many different characters. Once the daughter of Batman and Catwoman, she later became a wholly different hero who joins the Justice League. A bit of a spy, a bit of a superhero. Most importantly, absolutely deserves to have their own film.

Dawnstar

A currently time-travelling warrior from outer space in DC’s current comics, Dawnstar is part of a race of Native Americans who journeyed into space and colonized the planet Starhaven. Sure, that is quite insane sounding. But something the DC films have lacked is the more wacky and cosmic side. Everything seems to be Earth-based, so let’s mix it up.

Dream Girl

Because Dawnstar isn’t weird enough here’s Dream Girl! From a planet and race who are all born with the ability to see into the future, Dream Girl is a member of the Legion of Super Heroes, which hasn’t gotten much play yet in live-action. Again, DC need to get weirder. How about a horror film with Dream Girl invading dreams? Has that concept been done before?

Looker

A bank teller happens to witness the passing of Halley’s comet. So, obviously, they’re endowed with mystic and strange cosmic powers which they use to fight crime. The best way this would work in a film is treating it deadly seriously as a movie about a struggling banker, then in the very last scene, witnesses the comet. Hire fans, DC.