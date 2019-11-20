If you thought Avengers: Endgame was the only big event movie to arrive this year, think again, as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now making final preparations for its hugely anticipated December debut and ahead of its premiere, the Powers That Be over at Lucasfilm have today dropped a whopping 13 new posters for the pic.

These follow on from yesterday’s new TV spot and photo dump, and spotlight the various heroes and villains who will show up next month in the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga. From Rey to Finn to Kylo Ren and many, many more, they’re all here. Though of course, more than a few characters are still missing from these one-sheets, with the likes of Palpatine, Luke and Leia nowhere to be seen.

Understandably, Lucasfilm is keeping their roles in the movie tightly under wraps and we’ll likely have to wait until December to catch a proper glimpse of them. In the meantime, though, feast your eyes on the new posters down below.

13 New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Posters Spotlight The Heroes And Villains

With Jedi: Fallen Order now in the hands of gamers and The Mandalorian exploring the adventures of Pedro Pascal’s titular bounty hunter (watch out for a new episode this Friday, November 22nd), it’s certainly an exciting time for fans of the beloved sci-fi franchise. And it’s only set to get even better next month with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th.

The ninth and final installment in the Skywalker Saga is touching down with massive expectations being placed upon it, but with J.J. Abrams behind the camera and the studio mindful of the criticism that both Solo and The Last Jedi received from the fanbase, hopes are high that they’ll be able to close out the story in style and get the franchise back on track after what’s been a rough couple of years.