19 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including The Conjuring 3

The pandemic era has been such a washout that it’s often easy to forget that plenty of high profile movies have come and gone in the blink of an eye, and it wouldn’t be unfair to categorize The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It as one of them, even if the latest installment in the highest-grossing horror franchise in history pushed the cumulative box office takings past the $2 billion mark.

The Devil Made Me Do It was supposed to arrive in September 2020, but ultimately ended up landing a simultaneous hybrid and theatrical release on June 4th. Michael Chaves taking over from horror maestro James Wan behind the camera almost inevitably led to a slight downturn in quality, as it ended up with a Conjuring-low Rotten Tomatoes score of 55%.

It did manage to earn just a touch over $200 million from theaters, though, and it’s now available on VOD along with a further eighteen titles, which you can check out in their entirety below.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

It Was Always You

Mix Up in the Mediterranean

No Man Of God

Sweet Thing

Respect

Final Frequency

The Last Matinee

The Forever Room

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Habit

Summertime

Kipchoge: The Last Milestone

Where We’re From: Rise of L.A. Underground Hip Hop

Oprah Winfrey: Fight For A Better Life

Echoes Of Violence

The Rock: Moving Mountains

The Colony

Funhouse

Check Out 20 New Images From The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

No Man of God is an effective crime thriller that focuses on Ted Bundy’s final days on death row, and what it lacks in excitement it more than makes up for in intrigue, thanks entirely to the two central performances from Luke Kirby and Elijah Wood. The rest of the selection is comprised of the usual suspects from the low budget realms of horror and action, sprinkled with a documentary or two, but it’s hardly brimming with must-see titles.