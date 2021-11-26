19 new movies hit VOD this weekend, including ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

As always, Friday brings the weekly onslaught of fresh titles to VOD, each looking to deem themselves worthy of both your time and money, which grows increasingly harder in the age of streaming supremacy.

Of course, one title above all else is destined to finish miles ahead of the competition in terms of revenue, eyeballs and social media chatter, and that’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Having already set multiple pandemic-era records and sailed past $450 million at the box office, home video is the last front left to conquer for the symbiotic sequel.

There’s plenty more than that to saucer your eyeballs with over the weekend, though, and you can check out the full list of VOD debutants below.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Dear Evan Hansen

Spencer

Keep Sweet

Boiling Point

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

Clerk

Autumn Road

Lady Buds

Black Friday

God’s Not Dead: We The People

Florian’s Knights

NEEDTOBREATHE: Into The Mystery

The Last Rite

Raging Fire

Ma Belle, My Beauty

The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses

The Search For Freedom

The Village Detective: A Song Cycle

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Spencer has arrived to showcase a Kristen Stewart performance that’s been drumming up plenty of Academy Awards buzz, while Dear Evan Hansen has managed the complete opposite by being pilloried for how terrible it is. Then there’s the standard mix of bargain basement genre fare, but it would be safe to assume that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be the one on everyone’s lips if they go seeking a light, breezy and stupidly entertaining slice of blockbuster escapism from the comfort of the couch.