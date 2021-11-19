Kristen Stewart says she doesn’t give a sh*t about ‘Spencer’ Oscar buzz

Ever since Princess Diana biopic Spencer screened at the Venice Film Festival, a premiere that concluded with a three-minute standing ovation, Kristen Stewart has been one of the front-runners to land the Academy Award for Best Actress at next year’s ceremony.

While the movie itself isn’t expected to pose much of a threat in the major categories, many insiders and analysts believe that Stewart’s astonishing and comfortably career-best performance has made her the one to beat as we gear up for the annual procession of prestige dramas looking to make an impact on the various awards bodies.

As you’d expect, the star isn’t quite buying into the hype, after giving a hilariously blunt response when asked during an interview with Variety what she made of all the awards season buzz swirling around Pablo Larrain’s acclaimed drama.

“I don’t give a sh*t. The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence – like, what we’re looking at, what we care about, whatever. I really appreciate that something that I was involved in, has ignited such a large conversation. We don’t make movies to not connect with each other.”

Stewart has always been known for her self-deprecation, recently admitting that she believes that she’s only made five good movies out of the dozens she’s lent her name to over the years, a sentiment that plenty of critics and even more fans would staunchly disagree with. She may not give a sh*t about Spencer’s chances at the Oscars right now, but that could change if she ends up winning one.