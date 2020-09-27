2 Great Ryan Reynolds Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

Though most people probably know Ryan Reynolds thanks to his superhero roles – see: Deadpool, Green Lantern, etc. – it’s important to remember that the actor has a long, long list of credits to his name and bounced around a whole host of projects before really hitting it big in Hollywood. Indeed, Reynolds certainly likes to keep himself busy and rarely takes a minute to catch his breath, with the A-lister currently having no less than 13 different movies in various stages of development.

Suffice it to say, then, we’ll be seeing a lot of him in the coming years. But in the here and now, there’s certainly plenty of his output to dig into and two of his more enjoyable movies are dominating Netflix today. Surprisingly enough, though, neither film would be ranked among his most well known or popular. Still, they’ve managed to find a sizeable audience on the streaming platform and now sit on the Top 10 most-watched movies list.

The titles in question are Waiting… and The Croods, with the former residing in eighth position and the latter in tenth. And if for some reason you haven’t seen either film yet, we strongly suggest checking them out.

Waiting… is an underrated comedy that came early in Reynolds’ career, premiering way back in 2005. Though not fondly remembered by all, the little-seen movie has developed a bit of a cult following over the years despite rough reviews and tells the story of a group of waiters and waitresses who hate their job and “resort to pranks, games and secretly messing with the food of their guests to keep themselves entertained.”

The Croods, meanwhile, is more recent, arriving in 2013, and with a sequel releasing later this year – on November 25th – now would be a good time to catch up on the animated series if you never saw the original. Plot-wise, it follows “a caveman family must trek through an unfamiliar fantastical world with the help of an inventive boy,” and for the most part, it scored solid reviews and found a huge audience in theaters after raking in almost $600 million worldwide.

In short, both of these movies are worth checking out if you count yourself a fan of Ryan Reynolds and given how popular the actor is at the moment, don’t be surprised to see some other titles from his back catalogue troubling the Netflix Top 10 list in the near future.