2 More MCU Stars Returning For Spider-Man 3, New Roles Being Cast

Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange are the only new faces officially confirmed by the studio for Spider-Man 3, but Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson, Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus are as good as locked if the wave of recent reports are to be believed.

Speculation has also linked Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn and Dane DeHaan’s Harry with the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel, and at this point, there’s barely going to be room for any of the familiar characters to breathe if everyone rumored for a role ends up signing on.

Of course, the core ensemble from Homecoming and Far From Home will also be back, and two minor recurring figures have now been added to the pic as well. The individuals in question are Martin Starr’s Mr. Harrington and Hannibal Buress’ Coach Wilson, who are hardly integral to the mythology, but both provide much needed comic relief, and the latter in particular could have some fun insights on Peter Parker becoming a fugitive given his reactions to Captain America’s educational video in Homecoming.

Tom Holland Chills Out In Spider-Man 3 BTS Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The production is also on the hunt for two actors to play an unnamed agent and detective respectively, and while further details remain unavailable at the moment, the likes of Michael K. Williams and Aladdin‘s Marwan Kenzari are being touted as contenders for the latter role.

The agent will presumably be tied with S.H.I.E.L.D. to continue the threads established in Far From Home, and the detective could be on the hunt for the recently outed web-slinger. In any case, by filling out the supporting roster, Spider-Man 3 continues to indicate that the various multiversal returnees will be limited in terms of screen time as the story unfolds across multiple realities.