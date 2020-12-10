Spider-Man 3 Is Reportedly Still Very Much A Tom Holland Movie

There were already reports that Spider-Man 3 is set to be the web-slinger’s longest solo outing yet, and based on the recent announcements, you’d think it might even challenge Avengers: Endgame as the lengthiest theatrically released superhero movie ever. The additions to the cast just keep on coming, with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil the latest name to have reportedly boarded a sprawling ensemble that looks set to deliver fan service on an epic scale.

A certain section of Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters have actually started complaining, though, about the sheer volume of new faces being recruited for Spider-Man 3, fearing that Tom Holland could end up being overshadowed in his own movie by all of the multiversal cameos. Lead characters being pushed to the side by supporting players is hardly a new phenomenon, though, as we’ve seen countless times before in pics like The Dark Knight, Whiplash, Star Wars, Goodfellas and many others over the years.

However, insider Robert Littal has now tweeted that Spider-Man 3 will still very much be Holland’s film, and the majority of the big names will only make brief appearances to reinforce the scope of the multiverse while generating reactions from the fans, with the Uncharted star maintaining his position as the focal point of the story.

Talked to my Marvel guy about all the Spider-Man 3 characters coming back (Charlie Cox's Daredevil to be the latest) and he said a lot of it will be quick fan service and it is still very much a Tom Holland movie. That's all I got for now lol — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) December 9, 2020

Tom Holland Suits Up In First Spider-Man 3 Set Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Holland is more than capable of holding his own against such a distinguished roster of talent to make sure he doesn’t get lost in the shuffle, and so far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always tended to do a great job of having the title heroes remain the center of attention, even when there’s a star-studded roster of supporting players, with Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok being two of the most prominent examples.