Zendaya Officially Returning As MJ For Spider-Man 3

It’s safe to say that we all knew this would be happening, but now it’s official: Zendaya will be reprising her role as Michelle “MJ” Jones in Spider-Man 3. The beloved character made her first onscreen appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where she took over as the head of the Decathlon team and eventually befriended Ned Leeds and Peter Parker.

Her friendship with the hero soon sprouted into a romance during their trip to Europe in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Michelle is one of the few people who know about her boyfriend’s alter ego, too, and as the franchise moves forward, fans are excited to get to watch their relationship continue to evolve. Given how things left off between them at the end of the last flick though, it’s anyone’s guess as to what will happen next.

And while we know for sure that both Tom Holland and Zendaya will be back for the third installment in the series, all of the other casting is still up in the air. There are plenty of rumors currently circling around about potential cameos throughout the film though, especially now that Spider-Man’s back in the MCU. Recent reports have pointed to Doctor Strange making an appearance in the movie, while others are saying that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil could end up representing Parker in court.

Either way, it’ll definitely be interesting to see what unfolds between the two high school sweethearts. Throw Brad Davis into the mix, who also has a crush on Michelle, and things get even more dicey. Unfortunately, fans will likely have to wait a couple of years to see how all this drama unfolds, but in the meantime, we’re excited to know that Zendaya is back and can’t wait to see who else joins the Spider-Man 3 cast over the coming months.