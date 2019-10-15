Doctor Strange May Show Up In Spider-Man 3

After having Tony Stark and Nick Fury in the past two films, respectively, it stands to reason that Spider-Man 3 will pair Tom Holland’s web-slinger up with another key player in the MCU. This is something that We Got This Covered has recently been able to confirm with our sources as well – the same ones who said General Ross would return in the She-Hulk series, which was backed up by trusted industry insider Daniel RPK a few days ago, and that Wiccan will feature in WandaVision, which has also been confirmed.

According to them, “a major Avenger” will team up with Spidey the next time around. Ms. Marvel, fresh off her own Disney Plus series, is one option, but we can see the slot going to one of the other two heroes that we were informed are in consideration: Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) or Doctor Strange (Bendict Cumberbatch).

There would be a lot of merit in seeing either of these pairings play out as the dynamic would be a lot of fun in each case. First of all, Peter briefly met Captain Marvel at the climax of Avengers: Endgame, when Carol came to take the Infinity Gauntlet off him. He seemed pretty in awe of her at the time and it’s worth mentioning that the two actually dated in the comics. Obviously, the age difference between the MCU versions would make this a little weird but they could still nod to it by giving Spidey a schoolboy crush on her.

Spider-Man: Far From Home HD Stills 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for Doctor Strange, we already got some comedic gems between these two in Avengers: Infinity War, with the ultra-serious Strange left unimpressed with the excitable teen’s attitude. It’d be great to see this relationship thaw and for Strange to learn to lighten up under the wall-crawler’s influence. What’s more, remember how hilarious Cumberbatch and Holland were together on the Infinity War press tour? We could end up with another round of that for SM3.

In any case, we’ll have to wait a while longer to find out who Marvel goes with, but Strange is the first of these characters to appear next in the MCU, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arriving in May 2021. Spider-Man 3 then follows that July and Captain Marvel 2 is coming in the next few years but is yet to be assigned a release date.