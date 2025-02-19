2 more MCU stars join ‘Thor’ and ‘Deadpool 3’ icons in jumping ship to Amazon’s $200m superhero reboot

Say hello to the masters of the multiverse! A handful of Marvel veterans are being tempted away from Disney to take part in Amazon’s upcoming reboot of a classic superhero property — namely, the new He-Man movie, Masters of the Universe, coming in 2026.

A fresh film based on Mattel’s musclebound, bowl cut-sporting hero has been in the works for actual decades, with the likes of Sony and Netflix both developing their own versions of the project before they fell through and Amazon finally got it going. Taking over as Prince Adam, the champion of the planet Eternia (played by 80s icon Dolph Lundgren in the 1987 original live-action adaptation) is Nicholas Galitzine. Jared Leto is his nemesis, Skeletor.

The film’s star power doesn’t stop there, though, as Galitzine and Leto are joined by an impressive ensemble set to bring the various allies and enemies from the long-running toyline and associated animated series to life. And that includes a growing number of familiar faces from the Marvel universe.

Agatha All Along and Eternals stars join Amazon’s Masters of the Universe movie

As per THR, three more names have been added to the ever-ballooning cast list for Masters of the Universe, including one who’s fresh off their recent breakout role in the MCU. Agatha All Along actress Sasheer Zamata — who played healing witch Jennifer Kale on the hit Disney Plus show — is on board to play the part of Suzie. I’m Not Okay‘s Christian Vunipola is attached to portray Hussein.

While these appear to be original characters for the film, Zamata’s fellow Marvel veteran Jon Xue Zhang is portraying the classic hero Ram-Man (think X-Men’s Juggernaut with a more on-the-nose name). Zhang previously provided stuntwork for Eternals and was also the stunt double for Don Lee’s Gilgamesh. All in all, that makes four MCU alums in this one, following Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Idris Elba (Heimdall in the Thor films) signing up as He-Man’s allies, the Sorceress and Man-At-Arms.

Other familiar faces accepting Amazon’s money to play action figures include Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes as Adam’s love interest Teela, Alison Brie as Skeletor’s henchwoman Evil-Lyn, and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man’s parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Also watch out for Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man (yes, Goat Man), and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto (I promise, I’m not making these up).

After so many years stuck in development hell, Masters of the Universe is certainly throwing a lot of talent at the wall in the hope it sticks — including getting Travis Knight (director of the best Transformers film, Bumblebee) behind the camera. Producers have previously trumped this one up as a potential rival for Marvel and DC, so you can bet Amazon will be hoping this will be another Mattel movie smash after Barbie. With a budget of $200 million, by the power of Grayskull, this He-Man reboot had better have the power to sell tickets come its release on June 5, 2026.

