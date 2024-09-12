Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 30: Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars performs in concert during the "Seasons Tour" at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on August 30, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images
Category:
Movies
Celebrities
News

‘So they want the film to FAIL?’: Jared Leto threatens to ruin another franchise as he enters talks to play one of pop culture’s most iconic villains

Morbin Time 2.0?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Sep 12, 2024 02:33 pm

Planet Hollywood, it is becoming clearer and clearer, is not just a restaurant chain but an entirely separate plane of existence in which every movie studio exec resides which is alternate, and potentially antithetical, to our own. This must be the case, surely, otherwise why would they continually insist on casting Jared Leto when the world is begging for them to stop.

Recommended Videos

Eight years on from his Jim-Carrey-possessed-by-a-cat take on the Joker in Suicide Squad and two years on from his one-man attempt to kill the superhero genre stone-dead with Morbius, Leto is threatening to infect another legendary franchise that’s getting a reboot. This reboot has been in development in one form for a full 17 years, and just when it’s finally getting somewhere producers may be deciding that it’s Leto they need to light a fuse under it. See, this is the kind of cockamamie thinking that gave us Borderlands and A Minecraft Movie.

The reboot in question? Masters of the Universe, the upcoming film based on the He-Man toy range and classic cartoon which stars the ubiquitous Nicholas Galitzine in the lead as the bowlcut-sporting hero. So far, the cast of this Amazon Studios production, from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Travis Knight, is shaping up quite nicely. Camila Mendes is He-Man’s love interest Teela and Alison Brie is Evil-Lyn, Skeletor’s right-hand woman. But what of the skinless supervillain himself? Who could play him? Yes, I think you can see where this is going.

As per the latest internet scuttlebutt, Jared Leto has been offered the part of Skeletor in the Masters of the Universe movie. To be clear, this is just a rumor for now, but even the whiff of this casting being put out there is enough to leave fans fuming.

Morbin Time is so 2022.

He must be stopped. Somebody sic Martin Scorsese on him.

Are we sure the studios isn’t pulling a Producers-type scheme with this one?

This guy’s saying what we’re all thinking!

A far superior choice. Has Willem Dafoe ever turned down an acting job in his life? He’s portrayed Green Goblin four times — he’s bound to be up for playing a cackling skeleton.

A campy, cartoonish villain he may be, but Skeletor has previously been brought to life by some serious heavyweights — see Frank Langella chewing up the scenery in the original 1987 film opposite Dolph Lundgren and Mark Hamill channeling his Joker in the recent Netflix animated series. Maybe bosses couldn’t get Hamill so thought “well, Leto’s also played the Joker, he’s the next best thing.” Let’s just hope that, by the power of Grayskull, fans have the power to change their minds.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter