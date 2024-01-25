The next chapter in Mattel’s self-styled answer to the MCU has finally blasted its way onto Netflix

For the past 15 years or so, every studio out there has been looking for its own answer to the MCU — a shared cinematic universe based on a beloved IP that can, theoretically, run and run and run. One of the more unlikely that’s been trying to get off the ground this entire time? The Masters of the Universe, er Universe.

Mattel just had an amazing year, thanks to the pink-hued phenomenon that was Barbie, so it’s no surprise that a bunch more productions based on Mattel products are in the works. One the company is very keen to make the most of is He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

But while the live-action movie based on the classic ’80s cartoon and action figure still dwells in the dank dungeons of Castle Grayskull, the latest animated series set in the world of MOTU is now streaming on Netflix.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is streaming on Netflix

As of Jan. 25, 2024, the first five episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revolution are available to stream on the platform. If that title seems a tad familiar, that’s because this show is a follow-up to 2022’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation. These series serve as a more mature sequel narrative to the original 1980s animation, coming from the brain of acclaimed filmmaker and all-round celebrated nerd, Kevin Smith.

For those keeping track, Revolution is the fourth He-Man animated series released by Netflix this decade, following on from the (unbeatable, I don’t know why they’re even still trying) She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, the aforementioned Revelation, and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — a CG-animated show for younger audiences. Yes, while many haven’t even been paying attention, the platform has already gone and launched the He-Man multiverse. The M-He-U, if you like.

The cast is certainly as stacked as any Marvel or DC production. Chris Wood (Supergirl) is back as Prince Adam of Eternia, with Supergirl co-star and IRL wife Melissa Benoist replacing Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela. Mark Hamill reprises Skeletor, with Lena Headey returning as Evil-Lynn. A couple of major new additions include Keith David as uber-villain Hordak and William Shatner as a talking dragon. Has Marvel ever cast Captain Kirk as a talking dragon. No, no, it hasn’t.

Mattels believes the He-Man universe can rival Marvel and DC

Image via The Cannon Group

Marvel and DC fans may scoff at the idea of the He-Man brand having enough legs to become a real rival to those superhero franchises, but Mattel certainly seems to believe it.

In July 2023, Mattel boss Ynon Kreiz declared that Masters of the Universe is as “big as Marvel and DC,” citing the cosmic mythology explored in the animated series as proof. “It’s hundreds of pages of characters and sorcerers and vehicles and weaponry — you name it,” he gushed.

Unfortunately, Kriez’s words aged like milk as just weeks after his statement Netflix pulled out of the long-delayed Masters of the Universe movie, that was set to star Kyle Allen (West Side Story) and be directed by the Nee brothers (The Lost City). Technically, the project — in development since 2007 — is not dead, it’s just looking for another studio to back it. Still, for the moment anyone looking to see He-Man in live-action will have to make do with a 1987-era Dolph Lundgren in a loincloth.

By the Power of Grayskull, Mattel has the power… to launch its own version of the MCU. It’s just a shame no one else seems to believe in that power. Nevertheless, in animation, He-Man clearly remains the master.

Catch Masters of the Universe: Revolution on Netflix.