Netflix Is Adding 2 Robert Downey Jr. Movies Next Month

All his Marvel movies might be found on Disney Plus these days, but Netflix is adding two Robert Downey Jr. films to its library on January 1st, 2021. This New Year’s Day sees a ton of fresh movies going up on the streaming giant. Among them are two entries in the Iron Man star’s filmography. One of them is one of his most popular movies and the other is one you might’ve overlooked. Namely, they are 2003’s Gothika and 2009’s Sherlock Holmes.

Psychological horror Gothika is a Halle Berry vehicle, but Downey is the film’s male lead. Berry stars as a psychiatrist at a mental hospital who wakes up one day to find herself admitted to the asylum herself after being accused of murdering her husband. Downey plays her colleague who is sympathetic to her cause. Penelope Cruz also features. Unfortunately, Gothika isn’t a critical smash, with just 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Berry’s performance has been widely praised.

Six years later, thanks to the arrival of the MCU, Downey’s career was in a much more robust shape and he’d found himself as one of Hollywood’s most popular leading men. Enter Sherlock Holmes, the Guy Ritchie action/adventure flick in which Downey gets to give his take on the iconic detective. Jude Law co-stars as Dr. Watson with Rachel McAdams as Holmes’ love interest Irene Adler. The movie was a smash-hit and quickly spawned a sequel in 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Now that he’s done with Marvel, Downey is back to focusing on the Sherlock franchise. Not only is Sherlock Holmes 3 in the works but the star and producer is working hard on developing what he’s calling “a mystery-verse” – a shared universe based on the works of Arthur Conan Doyle, inspired by what he’s picked up from his time with Marvel Studios.

Are you going to be catching either of these Robert Downey Jr. movies on Netflix once they land on January 1st? Let us know in the usual place.