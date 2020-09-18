2 Tom Holland Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

Tom Holland is so perfect as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker because both the character and actor are incredibly similar in personality. They both sport a youthful enthusiasm and lovable demeanor, and it’s because of this that many people cite him as their favorite big screen superhero at the moment.

And though the actor will likely forever be most closely associated with Spider-Man, he’s also been making a conscious effort lately to branch out and try something new. For instance, his new Netflix movie The Devil All the Time features a fantastic performance from Holland that’s a million miles away from his MCU work, and fans can’t get enough of him in the film.

Indeed, tons of people have been praising him for the pic and it’s currently the #1 movie on the streaming site. But it’s not the only Tom Holland film that’s dominating Netflix today.

According to FlixPatrol, The Impossible is also finding a lot of love today, sitting at #10 on the Top 10 most-viewed movie chart. So, not quite as high up as The Devil All the Time, but impressive nonetheless.

For those unfamiliar, this one’s actually the film that really put Holland on the map. Released back in 2012, The Impossible tells the story of a family’s experience during the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. It brought in close to $200 million worldwide and, like we said, marked the actor as a rising talent in the industry.

Frankly, both this and The Devil All the Time are well worth a watch and if you plan on catching either or, even both, of these Tom Holland flicks on Netflix this weekend, be sure to let us know down below.