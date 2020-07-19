Netflix Is Adding 27 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

After a brief drought in new programming, Netflix are back into adding fresh content and have several new movies and shows lined up for the week of July 20th to July 26th. With the likes of The Old Guard representing another original content success for the streamer, ahead of returning favorites like The Umbrella Academy, the platform continues to go from strength to strength. What new material can we expect, then, this week?

Well, on the series front, we’re getting the tenth and penultimate season of Showtime’s Shameless, which has weathered the departure of Emmy Rossum to continue to bring in audiences. As the only Showtime original now licensed by Netflix for new episodes, fans will be able to catch up on the long-running series before its eleventh and final season.

Other notable shows coming to Netflix this week include season 2 of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), the debut of Street Food: Latin America and docu-series Love on the Spectrum, which focuses on autistic people’s dating lives. There’ll also be the first season of Sing On! Spain, a karaoke competition, and the third season of the Norwegian comedy Norsemen, among other new content.

The big movie release this week, meanwhile, is The Kissing Booth 2, which is available to stream from Friday, July 24th. A sequel to Netflix’s 2018 hit, The Kissing Booth 2 continues to follow Joey King’s Elle and her now long-distance relationship with Jacob Elordi’s Noah. Despite a pretty savage critical reaction, The Kissing Booth was a major success with Netflix subscribers and the sequel looks set to make a significant impact.

Elsewhere, true crime fans have limited series Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia, wherein the producers behind Don’t F**k with Cats look into the history of the five organized criminal families in New York City during the 1980s and 1990s.

Coming to Netflix on July 20th Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 2) N Coming to Netflix on July 21st How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2) N

Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019)

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020) N

Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) N Coming to Netflix on July 22nd 61* (2001)

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Limited Series) N

Love on the Spectrum (Season 1) N

Norsemen (Season 3) N

Signs (Season 1) N

The Letter Reader (2019)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2019)

Spotlight Coming to Netflix on July 23rd The Larva Island Movie (2020) N Coming to Netflix on July 24th ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Season 1) N

Animal Crackers (2017) N

Double World (2019)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020) N

Nasha Natasha (2016)

Nimbe: The Movie (2019)

Offering to the Storm / Ofrenda a la tormenta (2020) N

Romance Doll (2020)

Sing On! Spain (Season 1) N

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on July 25th Double World (2019) Coming to Netflix on July 26th Banana Split (2018)

Shameless (Season 10)

A solid selection of titles, then, to build on Netflix’s other recent additions. We also already have a pretty good idea of what’s coming to the platform in August, with plenty more content available at a time when more people than ever are streaming on Netflix or one of the other major players in the market.