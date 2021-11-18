3 Dwayne Johnson movies are dominating Netflix

Since hanging up his professional wrestling trunks and focusing almost entirely on becoming an actor, Dwayne Johnson has been pretty successful, to say the least.

As proof of the reputation he has created for himself, three of Johnson’s films are among the top 20 movies on Netflix at the moment. Red Notice, his most recent movie, is sitting atop Netflix for the fifth consecutive day, while Central Intelligence and Jumanji: The Next Level are currently No. 4 and No. 17 on the platform, according to FlixPatrol.

It should not come as too much of a surprise that Red Notice is doing so well, considering the popularity of Johnson and his co-stars, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, as well as the promotion Netflix did for the film. But neither Central Intelligence nor The Next Level are Netflix Originals or available in nearly as many countries as Red Notice or Love Hard, the platform’s No. 2 movie. Jumanji: The Next Level, for example, is only available via Netflix in seven countries, making its popularity rather impressive.

Regardless of the availability of Dwayne Johnson’s movies or the critical response—Red Notice has a Tomatometer rating of 35 percent despite having a 91 Audience Score — it seems that people are loving the films.