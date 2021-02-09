3 MCU Characters May Compete For The Mantle In Black Panther 2

Kevin Feige has promised that Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in Black Panther 2, but with the sequel still going ahead that means the plot will have to deal with someone else stepping up to take on the mantle of both the ruler of Wakanda and the Black Panther. Previous intel had indicated that various parties would compete for the honor, with T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) and M’Baku of the Jabari tribe (Winston Duke) the frontrunners.

A new piece of info has complicated the picture, though, suggesting that three characters could be fighting for the Panther suit in Ryan Coogler’s movie. Crazy Days and Nights is a site reportedly run by a Hollywood lawyer who has shared accurate info in the past, and their latest scoop claims that Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page is the favorite to play a brand-new hero who will enter the scene and potentially become the next protector of Wakanda.

Here's How Shuri Could Look As The MCU's Next Black Panther 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The original story did not specify who Page could be playing, but the comics character Kasper Cole seems like a smart guess. Cole, who is most known as White Tiger but has also become Black Panther, is of a mixed-race background, much like the British actor is. If neither Shuri nor M’Baku manage to claim T’Challa’s mantle, Cole could be the perfect choice to lead the franchise going forward. Page has clearly got a major Hollywood role in his future, seeing as he’s also being linked to the part of James Bond.

It’s also rumored that Michael B. Jordan is returning as a resurrected Killmonger. If that’s the case, you’d imagine that the villain would also want to try his hand at replacing his cousin on the throne. Whoever’s involved in the race, it seems this Battle for the Cowl-type situation will be the main thrust of Black Panther 2, which is shooting this June ahead of its arrival in cinemas next July.