3 Movies Now Within Touching Distance Of Major Box Office Milestones

There hasn’t been a lot for the theatrical industry to celebrate over the last eighteen months, with tens of billions of dollars being lost to the pandemic, but there finally seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

October of 2021 was the biggest month we’ve seen for a long time, and it’s put three Hollywood blockbusters on course to hit some major box office milestones that not that many titles have been lucky enough to reach since the age of COVID-19 began.

As per Deadline, No Time to Die topped the charts in China during its opening weekend, pushing the latest James Bond movie past $600 million, making it just the second Hollywood effort to reach that number behind Fast & Furious 9.

On top of that, Venom: Let There Be Carnage enjoyed another robust frame overseas, and in a matter of day’s it’ll become the fifth American-backed production of the pandemic to crack $400 million behind F9, No Time to Die, Godzilla vs. Kong and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Finally, Denis Villenueve’s Dune will pass $300 million by the end of next week, and it’s already the second highest-grossing HBO Max hybrid of 2021, so it’s good news all round for the studios and production companies responsible.