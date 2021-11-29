3 Original Christmas movies are jingling up the charts on Netflix today

Three Netflix Original Christmas movies are dominating the charts this Monday. With November coming to an end, festive spirit is at fever pitch and folks are raiding streaming for all the holiday content they can find. Case in point, a trio of brand-new Christmas films are currently proving unstoppable on Netflix, as per the latest stats from Flix Patrol.

First of all, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star is the ninth most popular movie on the platform today. impressively retaining its spot in the top 10 despite debuting over a week ago on November 18. Vanessa Hudgens returns yet again for this third installment in the Christmas romcom franchise, following 2018’s The Princess Switch and 2020’s The Princess Switch: Switched Again. This time, she pulls triple duty, playing both Stacy and Lady Margaret and new character Lady Fiona, Margaret’s cousin.

Jumping up to fourth place in the rankings we have A Boy Called Christmas, which premiered Nov. 24, a British-French family adventure film that tells the origins of Santa Claus. Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) is an ordinary young boy, but when he sets out into the snowy north in search of his father he’ll discover that he has a grand destiny. The terrific cast includes Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig and Maggie Smith.

Meanwhile, just above Boy in third position is A Castle for Christmas, which arrived last Friday. Carly Elwes and Brooke Shields star in this romcom about a bestselling American author who travels to Scotland to escape the scandal of her latest book. While there, she falls in love with a local castle but must also face off against the ill-tempered duke who owns it.

None of these titles have quite managed to steal the top spot from Dwayne Johnson actioner Red Notice, but it’s still beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Netflix right now.