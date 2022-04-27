3 Words Is All It Takes for Michael Keaton’s Batman to Send Fans Crazy

'The Flash' footage at CinemaCon has send the internet into raptures, and all it took was three words from Michael Keaton's Batman.

Even though the movie has been the subject of some overwhelmingly negative publicity recently due to the repeated transgressions of star Ezra Miller, The Flash nonetheless rocked up to CinemaCon and sent the crowd into a state of total chaos.

Warner Bros. would have known to yank something massive out of the bag in order to deflect attention away from Miller’s stint in the headlines, and the studio pulled it off with aplomb. Not only did the footage on display feature plenty from Michael Keaton’s returning Batman, but it even tickled the nostalgia crowd by dipping into the Tim Burton back catalogue for inspiration.

As you can see from the joyous reactions once descriptions of the sizzle reel made their way online, all it took was three words from the veteran Caped Crusader to instantly generate an entirely new level of hype and anticipation for the multiversal DCEU blockbuster.

“You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts!” We just saw a new trailer for #TheFlash that ends with Michael Keaton’s Batman delivering that classic Batman line. Bunch of new footage, including several Batman suits, Batmobile shots & a quick look at Michael Shannon’s Zod, too! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/OXH2puFOgu — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

New Flash trailer was just shown at CinemaCon featuring:



– Michael Shannon as General Zod

– Several Batman suits

– Ends with Keaton saying: “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts!” pic.twitter.com/xvpnoxKIq0 — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 27, 2022

Fans are gonna lose their minds when they see THE FLASH trailer which ends with Michael Keaton's classic quote "You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts!" Got a good look at Sasha Calle's Supergirl, too. The action looks pretty epic. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 27, 2022

WB just world premiered a bunch of footage from #wonka and #theflash which included @MichaelKeaton as an older Batman saying the line “you want to get nuts…let’s get nuts.”



LOVED the footage from both films. pic.twitter.com/bRgiEgGVPR — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 27, 2022

Michael Keaton is back as Batman in #TheFlash. "You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts…" he tells Ezra Miller's Barry Allen. #CinemaCon — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) April 27, 2022

Let’s just hope it works within the context of the film, though, otherwise it’s an empty exercise in blatant fan service. Of course, another recent reality-warping superhero spectacular accomplished a very similar feat and brought the house down, when Willem Dafoe reminded everyone that he was something of a scientist himself in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Following the latest delays, The Flash isn’t coming to theaters until June of next year, which means it could be a while before the CinemaCon sizzler is made available online, if it even is at all. When that happens, we’re all going to get nuts.