New 'The Flash' Footage Shows Michael Keaton's Return as Batman

Warner Bros. finally shared a new look at the film to attendees at CinemaCon and it appears to live up to the hype.

A new trailer for Warner Bros. DC film The Flash has been shown at CinemaCon, and a promises a swathe of returning favorites.

According to Deadline, the trailer closes with Michael Keaton’s Batman making his return ushering his iconic line “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts!”.

This wasn’t the only surprise showcased in the trailer though. Reports claim that it gave attendees a good look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, Michael Shannon’s Zod, and a ton of Batman suits. Of course, Ben Affleck’s Batman also made an appearance in the new footage.

The Flash is a character that DC fans have been hoping to see get their own film for a long time. However, this release comes at a strange time for Warner Bros. as the film’s lead star Ezra Miller finds themself in multiple controversies.

Miller was arrested at a bar in Hawaii for yelling obscenities, grabbing a mic of a woman singing karaoke, and lunging at a man who was playing darts. Not long after this incident, a couple filed for a restraining order against the star alleging that they had stolen belongings from them and threatened their lives.

In the wake of these incidents fans called for the role of the Flash to be recast, however, it doesn’t appear that Warner Bros. has plans to do this.

Given that this new trailer appears to be complete it shouldn’t be too long before fans get a chance to see it for themselves. The Flash is currently set to launch in theatres on June 23, 2023, after facing delays.