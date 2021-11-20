4 awesome action movies have grabbed Amazon subscribers by the throat

While there’s no boundaries as to when you can enjoy the unrestrained thrills of the action genre, the weekend is always the best option for a lot of people. If you don’t have to worry about work, then there are few things better than turning off your brain, putting your feet up, cracking open a cold one and watching sh*t get blown up.

Amazon subscribers are clearly in agreement, at least if we take the platform’s current Top 10 most-watched list at face value. As per FlixPatrol, four awesome actioners boasting plenty of running, gunning, shooting, stabbing, car chases, punching, kicking, pyrotechnics and all the rest have been keeping viewers more than occupied.

Topping the charts is Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody, which reinvents the Better Call Saul star as an unlikely yet entirely convincing action hero. Genre stalwart Jason Statham is just behind him in second, as Guy Ritchie’s lean and mean revenge thriller Wrath of Man continues to play well on the small screen.

A little further back in seventh we have Daniel Craig’s spectacular final outing as James Bond in No Time to Die, which is putting a dent in the VOD market despite recently crossing $700 million at the box office, with old faithful Keanu Reeves once again proving his enduring popularity as John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum occupies the tenth and final spot.