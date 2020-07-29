All 4 Game Of Thrones Actors Will Reportedly Meet Up In The MCU

Game of Thrones may have gone out with a whimper after fans were left massively disappointed by the final season, but it will long remain a cultural landmark and one of the most popular and iconic shows in the history of both the fantasy genre and television at large.

Now that the core cast are no longer committed to multi-season contracts, they’re freer than they’ve been in a long time to pursue other ventures, and an awful lot of them seem to have been making the jump into comic book blockbusters. Sophie Turner played the title role in critical and commercial disaster Dark Phoenix, Kit Harington and Richard Madden will both be seen in The Eternals, Peter Dinklage showed up in Avengers: Infinity War as Eitri and Maisie Williams is still waiting for The New Mutants to be released after originally shooting the X-Men spinoff in 2017.

We previously heard that Williams’ Wolfsbane could become a part of the MCU after the studio were said to be impressed with her performance in the aforementioned film, and we’ve been told by our sources – the same ones that said The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed and a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which were correct – that Marvel are reportedly considering a mini-Game of Thrones reunion in a future project.

According to our intel, one idea being discussed is to have Madden and Harington’s Eternals characters interact with Dinklage’s Eitri, which would presumably have him forging another devastating weapon on Nidavellir. Quite how the Earth-based Wolfsbane would fit in isn’t clear at the moment, but it’s said that she’ll be involved in some capacity as well, with the project bringing all four of them together.

Details beyond that remain hazy, but let’s remember that Marvel did manage to sneak a Sherlock Holmes reference into a brief exchange between Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch without a lot of people even noticing. As such, the idea of a Westeros reunion in the far-flung reaches of the MCU can’t entirely be ruled out yet.