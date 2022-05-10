4 more Ghostface survivors confirmed to return for ‘Scream 6’

Four more survivors of Ghostface have signed up to face off against the masked maniac again in Scream 6. This January’s Scream, the simply titled relaunch of the iconic slasher saga, couldn’t have been a bigger hit as it wowed fans and critics and earned big bucks at the box office. It’s no surprise that Paramount and Spyglass Media are speeding forward with a sequel, then, which is currently being called Scream 6.

Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox have already indicated that they’ll be back as franchise mainstays Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers, and now it’s been confirmed they’ll be joined by the next generation of Woodsboro residents that we just met in Scream ’22. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding have all closed deals to reprise their roles.

The new Scream saw Barrera take over from Campbell as the series’ latest final girl Sam Carpenter, ultimately revealed as the secret lovechild of original killer Billy Loomis. Ortega played her sister, Tara. Brown and Gooding, meanwhile, portrayed another pair of siblings with legacy ties — Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin, the niece and nephew of Randy Meeks.

Little is known about the direction the sixth entry will go in, but a single-sentence logline promises that it “continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.” In other words, it sounds like Scream 6 will act as a mirror to Scream 2, which likewise relocated the action outside of Woodsboro.

All the key creatives are back on board for the new movie, too, with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett once again stepping in for Wes Craven and James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick returning to pen the screenplay. Shooting is due to take place this summer ahead of Scream 6 slashing its way into theaters on March 31, 2023.