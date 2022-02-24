Neve Campbell confirms she’s been approached for ‘Scream 6’ return

Neve Campbell has revealed that she’s approached to return for Scream 6 as the sixth installment of the Scream franchise has finally been confirmed.

The Craft actress attended Mad Monster Party convention in North Carolina (via Halloween News Daily) recently and revealed that she has already been approached for the film, although she’s not going to officially sign up for anything until she’s got a look at the script.

“They have approached me,” Campbell said.

“There’s no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told. Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what’s going on. You know, we’ll see. I’ll read the script and see how I feel.”

The recent fifth entry in the slasher saga, simply titled Scream, was a huge hit that satisfied long-term lovers of the franchise thanks to its respect for what had come before. And it couldn’t have done that without bringing back Campbell as legendary “survivor girl” Sidney Prescott. So fans are keeping their fingers crossed that Campbell will return for the sixth movie, too.

New Scream Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Campbell’s reserved attitude to the situation resembles what she said in the run-up to her role in 2022’s Scream. On that occasion, however, the star was outspoken about her reluctance to return without late director Wes Craven. But, having now worked with Radio Silence filmmakers Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and having praised their work, on the recent film, hopefully, she’ll be even keener to face off against Ghostface again this time around.

Her long-time co-star Courteney Cox, who plays Gale Weathers, has also suggested she would be up for being involved in Scream 6. As for the next generation of survivors, it’s currently unclear which of the new cast could return, but Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega will presumably factor in as lead characters Sam and Tara.

Scream 6 is due to enter production this summer.