5 actresses who can play Mera in ‘Aquaman 2’ and beyond

Everyone by now is aware of the Amber Heard situation that had the world enthralled during the trial brought against her by Johnny Depp. There have been multiple petitions started to try to remove Heard from the Aquaman series in her role as Mera. There are many talented actresses who could take the role and flourish in it, should leadership decide to move on from Heard in the role. Here are the five best actresses that could replace Amber Heard as Mera.

Karen Gillian

One amazing actress who could easily step into the role of Mera is Karen Gillian. Gillian already has experience as an actress in superhero movies, as she played Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy. The fact that Gillian already has experience in a superhero film is a huge leg up for her. Gillian would be a seamless transition that fans would love to see.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke came onto the screen and into our lives as Khaleesi in Game of Thrones, delivering one of the best performances of a character in television history. Clarke garnered international fame and acclaim in her role, and would be able to step perfectly into the role of Mera. She also already has excellent chemistry with Jason Momoa from their time together on Game of Thrones, and fans would relish the chance to see a reunion between the two.

Caity Lotz

Caity Lotz, who played Sarah Lance in the Arrowverse, deserves a shot at the big screen. Lotz has shown she is able to take on a superhero role, especially considering her experience in a superhero universe has spanned a decade. Caity already knows what it takes to be a leader and a hero, both qualities that Mera’s character requires. Lotz also has the “look” that would be a great likeness of Mera.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively has shown herself to be one of the best actresses in our generation. Even though she has already been part of a superhero movie that was not necessarily the best of all time, she deserves another shot. Superhero films have taken over the movie industry the past few years, with so much more money and resources put into them than when her last superhero project came out, so this time should go a lot smoother for her.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney has shown how talented she is on the drama Euphoria, but it is time for her to get a shot at an action film. Sweeney has already been confirmed in one Marvel movie, Madame Web, so she could easily take a shot at a DC film. Sweeney could prove herself as one of the most diverse actresses should she be given the chance.