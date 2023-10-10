DC blasts back at rumors an intoxicated Jason Momoa would dress like Johnny Depp on ‘Aquaman 2’ set to torment Amber Heard

It's not as if they'd come right out and admit it, either.

Last month, the controversy surrounding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom deepened even further when notes taken by Amber Heard‘s therapist to be used as evidence during her trial opposite ex-husband Johnny Depp were made public, reopening a can of worms that refuses to stay closed.

In the documents, the actress alleged that not only did co-star Jason Momoa and director James Wan try to have her fired, but the leading man would allegedly come to the set under the influence of alcohol and dressed in Depp-esque attire, presumably for no other reason than to make Heard’s life a misery.

Image via Warner Bros.

Variety has attempted to uncover the truth of the matter, and while neither the DCEU’s Arthur Curry or Mera chose to comment on the matter, a spokesperson for DC stepped in to vehemently deny that Momoa had done, or would do, any such thing.

“Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Hardly illuminating, but another unnamed source offered that “Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set. And he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style,” which does admittedly track.

It remains a murky situation for all intents and purposes, then, especially when the two key players in the story have refused to talk about it in public. Not a good look for DC either way, especially with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom finally gearing up to hit theaters two years behind schedule in December.