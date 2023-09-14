Unsealed court documents allege Jason Momoa would torment Amber Heard by showing up to set dressed as Johnny Depp

Just when you thought the courtroom battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was over – at least, if you were one of the few who didn’t watch the Netflix series about it – unsealed courtroom documents have arrived to drop even more alarming bombshells.

The biggest by far is the revelation hailing from notes taken by Heard’s psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes that not only did Jason Momoa and James Wan both want her fired from Aquaman, but the leading man would also arrive on set dressed like Depp for the sole purpose of making life miserable for his co-star.

Image via Warner Bros.

While there’s potentially a defense to be mounted for Momoa apologists to claim that he was only doing so as part of a gentle ribbing, kitting yourself out head-to-toe in the attire of somebody’s ex-husband while they’re in the middle of bitterly intense and highly-publicized divorce proceedings is a horrible thing to do regardless of the content, and it also flies in the face of the claims made by both the actor and director of the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made that they fought to keep Heard on board.

One positive is that Zack Snyder and his wife/producing partner Deborah are named in the notes as being supportive of Heard’s plight, which doesn’t really come as much of a surprise. Heard hardly gained much in the way of sympathy from certain corners of the internet during the trial, but having to put up with that kind of behavior and trying to maintain professionalism while at work is nothing short of despicable if true.