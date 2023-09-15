Who is Aquaman married to in ‘Aquaman 2?’

Though you wouldn’t know it to watch the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer, Arthur Curry’s (Jason Momoa) baby does indeed have a mother. Set four years after the events of the first film, Aquaman 2 picks up during Arthur’s reign over Atlantis. Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and taking care of a child doesn’t make it any easier. Judging from the trailer, it appears that the baby’s primary caregivers are Arthur and his father, Tom (Temuera Morrison). Director James Wan will be the first to admit that Arthur’s wife is not a focal point of Aquaman 2.

The Saw director told Entertainment Weekly that the primary dynamic is between Arthur and his estranged half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), also known as the Ocean Master. When the two former enemies band together to take on Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), the strained siblings find common ground as they fight to save the ocean and come to appreciate each other in their own ways. And yet, although his romantic life isn’t the most important aspect of the movie, let’s not forget that Arthur’s also got hitched since last time we saw him.

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer reveals Arthur’s wife

Photo via Warner Bros. Pictures

Look close enough, and you can catch a glimpse of Arthur’s wife in the Aquaman 2 trailer. Certainly not as prominent as Orm, or even Arthur’s mother, Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), Mera (Amber Heard) does appear to have something to do in the upcoming film. During an apparent battle scene, Mera seems to be attempting to break through an underwater window. This could be at the inevitable conclusion of the film when Arthur and Black Manta cross swords — er, Tridents. The confusion of the trailer notwithstanding, there is no other person the King of Atlantis is supposed to be with. Like Arthur, Mera possesses hydrokinetic powers and has been by his side, encouraging him to fulfill his destiny.

Y’Mera Xebella Challa, colloquially known as Mera, first appeared in Justice League to help entice Arthur to join the fight. She has a far expanded role in the first Aquaman film, where she and Arthur fall in love. At first, cultivating a bickering relationship, Mera learns that Arthur isn’t some basic land dweller and ultimately supports him in taking over the throne of Atlantis. This ending naturally puts her in a position to be Arthur’s queen and the mother to his children, and is the role she plays in the comics as well.