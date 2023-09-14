The near-total lack of Amber Heard in the ‘Aquaman 2’ trailer right when shocking new bombshells emerge doesn’t paint a pretty picture

You couldn’t make it up, but it’s admittedly apt for the dying DCEU that the very first full-length trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom would emerge on the very same day new bombshells regarding Amber Heard‘s treatment behind the scenes were made public.

Notes from the actress’ therapist and psychologist have been unsealed and made available to the public, where she alleges that not only did James Wan and Jason Momoa want to have her fired from the franchise, but the latter would even show up to set dressed as her ex-husband Johnny Depp for reasons that only he could justifiably explain.

After watching the trailer, it becomes clear that if the sequel hasn’t almost completely whittled down Heard’s return as Mera, it’s doing a damned good job of convincing everybody otherwise. The controversial star is seen for all of one notable shot across a promo that runs for over two and a half minutes, which certainly makes it look as though her screentime is going to be minimal.

Wan has offered that he’s telling a story between Arthur Curry and his half-brother Orm first and foremost, but the new revelations regarding the filmmaker’s alleged disdain for the headlines Heard was dragging with her everywhere she went paints the entire production in an entirely different light.

The documents in question have Heard opining that she believes Wan blamed her for the negativity that plagued Aquaman due to the Depp case, for which she even apologized. Regardless of where the truth lies, almost completely excising her from the marketing sits uncomfortably alongside the latest unearthed developments.