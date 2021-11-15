5 Netflix Originals Are Showing Out On The Platform Today

Red Notice, purportedly the most expensive Netflix movie ever made, has taken over the streaming platform since its release. But there are five different Netflix originals making up the top five, showing what fans of the streaming service are currently into right now.

While Red Notice is No. 1 on Netflix, all five movies on the platform worldwide are Netflix originals, according to FlixPatrol. Red Notice is followed by Love Hard, Army of Thieves, The Harder They Fall, and 7 Prisoners to round out the top five. Only three of Netflix’s top 10 are not Netflix originals: Father Christmas Is Back, 211, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Red Notice is the newest release out of the top five movies, having just come out on the platform this past Friday. The heist action comedy movie, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, has been No. 1 worldwide every day since its release date.

Love Hard released a week earlier and has remained one of the top movies on the platform since then. Army of Thieves and The Harder They Fall are also recent releases, but 7 Prisoners has been out for more than two months now. The Portuguese-language movie just entered the top 10 in the United States today despite being a mainstay in the charts in many South American countries for several days.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you have several options for movies (and series, of course) from which to choose.