5 paranormal cases the Warrens could investigate in ‘The Conjuring 4’

Everybody knows exactly where they were the minute they first heard the spine-tingling true story about the demonically possessed Annabelle doll. And while the aforementioned doll was primed and prepared to be a major feature in the massive Conjuring universe, the truth is that the doll was involved in a real-life case investigated by the Warrens — which is still consistently discussed and examined to this very day. Of course, the Annabelle case isn’t the only jaw-dropping case Ed and Lorraine Warren had found themselves in the middle of.

Ahead of The Conjuring 4 (or The Conjuring: Last Rites, for those of you keeping up), horror fanatics and Conjuring die-hards have begun to wonder which real-life cases from the iconic husband-and-wife duo will be showcased in the franchise’s fourth movie. In the past, the haunted Rhode Island farmhouse and Enfield poltergeist have both been explored in the first two Conjuring films. That being said, there are still a handful of unsettling cases which could serve as the focal point for the next Conjuring extravaganza.

1. The Snedeker case

Most famously known as “The Haunting in Connecticut,” the alleged paranormal activity was initially reported after the family’s son began displaying changed and violent behavior. Other paranormal activity reported in the home in Southington, Connecticut point towards the smell of rotting flesh and apparitions which would be seen all throughout the house. The case has since caused a controversial uproar over the years, with a variety of authors and researchers claiming the case was nothing but an elaborate hoax.

2. The London werewolf

Don’t feel bad if you’ve never heard of this case, because it truly is a bizarre story that almost feels unfathomable. The case relates to a man from London named William Ramsey who claimed that a demon had possessed him and assumed the form of a werewolf while Bill was under possession. As strange as one story can be, Bill insisted he began undergoing changes like a werewolf since he was a child. As an adult, Bill displayed violent behavior and abnormal strength, which eventually led to the Warrens stepping in and getting an exorcism for him.

3. The Smurl family

In one of the most eerie cases the Warrens could explore in The Conjuring 4, the Smurl case centered around a supposed demonic presence in a Pennsylvania home. According to residents Jack and Janet Smurl, a plethora of paranormal activity had occurred in the house — including strange smells, mysterious apparitions, and other inhuman phenomena. Due to the allegedly powerful demon located in the home, there’s simply no denying the fourth movie would enjoy a premise as horrifying as this.

4. Union Cemetery

The Connecticut horror stories just keep on coming — especially when it was initially revealed that a ghost known as the “White Lady” haunts Union Cemetery in Easton, Connecticut. While the Warrens never directly investigated the cemetery, Ed Warren wrote and revealed in one of his books that he owned video footage of the ghost and had seen her for himself on the video. It would undoubtedly be interesting to witness a Conjuring movie that sees the Warrens connected to the area, but never actually confronting the entity.

5. Amityville

Arguably one of the most infamous cases of paranormal ever, the case was equally one of the most famous cases for the Warrens. Back in the ‘70s, George and Kathy Lutz claimed a violent and vengeful paranormal entity had been tormenting them in their home. The haunting had become so horrid that the pair eventually felt forced out of their home. While the Warrens maintained the belief that the house was haunted, other researchers and investigators insisted it was a hoax. The Warrens’ encounter is briefly showcased in the opening scene of The Conjuring 2, but a full-length feature of the Warrens studying the case would certainly be a blast.