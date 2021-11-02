6 New Horror Movies Release This Week And Everyone’s Favorite Dexter Is On The Prowl With New Episodes

It’s official; retailers have switched from spooky to feel-good, Sirius Radio will add Christmas stations beginning tomorrow, and it’s time to put up the tree and deck the halls because the Holiday season is upon us.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Halloween has to end. Streaming platforms are keeping the eerie and frightening alive for those of us who permanently live in some perpetual state of spooky season. This week, six new releases are hitting on-demand services, and a fan-favorite series is experiencing its official comeback.

What chilling entertainment options await you this week? Let’s take a look (H/T, Bloody Disgusting).

Dexter: New Blood

While Dexter: New Blood debuts on Showtime happens Sunday, November 7, we had to mention it first because fans have been waiting on this one for what seems like a lifetime.

The premise for the series is as follows:

“Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.”

Dexter’s “Dark Passenger” is changing with the arrival of the new season, and it’s going to signal a significant change for Dexter and how he satisfies those urges to kill, who he chooses, and why. Season 9 will be something new for fans and Dexter, and we can’t wait to see what unfolds.

The Spore

The trailer for The Spore starts with a news broadcast playing in the background as someone walks through the woods in a hazmat suit. While the broadcast will shake some viewers as hitting a little too close to home, what happens to victims of The Spore is right out of a (no pun intended) horror movie.

A virus with no origin, as the trailer states, is attacking victims and eating them alive, seeming more like a monster than an illness.

“The lives of ten strangers intersect through a terrifying chain of events as a mutating fungus begins to spread through a small town wiping out everyone that comes into contact with it.”

The Spore is available on video-on-demand platforms today.

Night at the Eagle Inn

Night at the Eagle Inn has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics love the film. Its premise is eerie, and it’s not hard to figure out that it’ll be an emotional ride. As siblings search for a mystery surrounding their father’s disappearance, they’re met with far more than they ever could have bargained for.

The official synopsis is as follows:

“Fraternal twins embark on a pilgrimage to a remote Vermont inn to investigate the last known whereabouts of their father, who mysteriously disappeared the night they were born. Not ones to leave any stone unturned, their exploration leads to shocking revelations as the property’s dark secrets ensnare them in a hellish labyrinth that they must escape before dawn.”

Night at the Eagle Inn premieres on video-on-demand platforms today.

Dead and Beautiful

With great power comes great responsibility, but that age-old phrase seems to do little to convince a newly minted group of young vampires that they need to be wise. In Dead and Beautiful, a group of young adults wakes up with fangs and a thirst for blood, but they also feel like the world is theirs for the taking, which is a dangerous combination.

The synopsis for Dead and Beautiful is as follows:

“A group of young and spoiled rich kids turn into vampires after a night out, changing the course of their lives and driving a wedge between them all.”

Who will let the bloodthirst go to their heads, who will try to keep composure and not let their beauty and power take over? You can find out when Dead and Beautiful debuts on Nov. 4.

The Deep House

The Deep House sees a couple, newly engaged, and YouTubing their travels to hunt for haunted houses and terrifying occurrences to share with their viewers. When they happen upon the promise of a sunken sanatorium, they’re met with a vacation spot until a local offers to show them something more up their alley.

Of course, it’s not all serene and beautiful as they reach the house at the bottom of the lake. They soon learn that the home holds dark secrets that they’ll wish they’d never discovered.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“While diving in a remote French lake, two YouTubers who specialize in underwater exploration videos discover a house submerged in deep waters. Their dive turns into a nightmare when they discover the house was the scene of atrocious crimes.”

You can watch The Deep House on November 5th.

The Beta Test

What happens when an enticing offer leads the soon-to-be-married man down a path of lies and murder? The premise of The Beta Test answers that question in a film with humor and satire woven tightly in its threads.

The synopsis is as follows:

“A married Hollywood agent receives a mysterious letter for an anonymous sexual encounter and becomes ensnared in a sinister world of lying, murder and infidelity.”

The trailer shows our leading man slowly unraveling after that night of fun is anything but exciting, and he realizes there’s no one he can trust — not even himself. You can watch The Beta Test on platforms on November 5.

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched is a documentary that looks at folk horror and how it’s changed the genre as a whole, evolving over time. There are interviews within the documentary from those close to folk horror and those who enjoy it. The documentary also explores how folk horror grabs you and stays with you long after a movie ends.

A description of the documentary is as follows:

“Exploring the history of folk horror from its beginnings, through its proliferation on British television in the 1970s to the genre’s revival over the last decade.“

You can see Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched on demand Friday, November 5.

Are you planning to add these scary movies to your watch list this week? Are you counting down the days until Dexter returns to your screen? Let’s talk about it.