This New Streaming Horror Film Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

While most movie buffs are switching from spooky to holiday, there are still options for upcoming thrillers to entice year-round fans of horror. With streaming services still offering scary films and new releases on the horizon — there’s always room and space for the terrifying.

One such film, Night at the Eagle Inn, is premiering today on video-on-demand platforms, and it has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with rave reviews from critics.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Fraternal twins embark on a pilgrimage to a remote Vermont inn to investigate the last known whereabouts of their father, who mysteriously disappeared the night they were born. Not ones to leave any stone unturned, their exploration leads to shocking revelations as the property’s dark secrets ensnare them in a hellish labyrinth that they must escape before dawn.”

A missing father, dark secrets, and a hellish labyrinth sound like the ingredients to a wonderfully concocted horror film that’ll spook any scary movie fan. Per an exclusive clip shared by Bloody Disgusting, an innkeeper and a groundsman help guide the twins through the history of the Inn, and the twists and turns are terrifying.

“Once checked in, the uncanny innkeeper and enigmatic groundsman guide the twins through the institution’s tragic and terrifying history.”

With descriptions like tragic and terrifying, it’s clear that the twins will find out spooky but also heartbreaking things about their father’s disappearance. The journey, while frightening, is sure to change them on an emotional level as well.

You can watch Night at the Eagle Inn on video-on-demand services today.