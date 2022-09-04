7 Hollywood A-listers rumored to join the MCU at next weekend’s D23 Expo

As next week’s D23 Expo approaches, the rumors are running rampant. What does Marvel have up its sleeve for its next round of announcements? The word on social media is that the studio has signed some major A-listers to join the MCU.

The rumor catching fire on Twitter claims that among several others, Superman himself, Henry Cavill, will be exchanging his DCEU membership card for Marvel. That’s not all. The thread also claims that award-winning actor Denzel Washington has signed with Marvel Studios along with John Boyega, Giancarlo Esposito, Jodie Comer, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and John Krasinski.

Huge #D23Expo RUMOR!



Marvel Studios is rumored to reveal new cast members for Phase 5



John Boyega

Henry Cavill

Jodie Comer

Daisy Edgar-Jones

John Krasinski

Giancarlo Esposito

Denzel Washington



Some the talent is rumored to appear at the event with Kevin Feige



(@RadioEmmet) pic.twitter.com/w1hp69Z1Sl — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) September 2, 2022

While this is all simply rumor and speculation, the most likely candidate from the list is Esposito. The famed actor, known for playing villains in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Boys, has confirmed that he has had conversations with Marvel Studios about a variety of roles.

No current MCU gossip can leave John Krasinksi off the list. Famous for his role as Jim in The Office, he was heavily rumored to play the Fantastic Four’s Mister Fantastic well before the film was officially announced. He appeared in the role as part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though he met a brutal demise at the hands of Scarlet Witch, and that has raised questions about his MCU return. Still, it hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, and he has fanned those flames.

If Krasinski is officially the MCU’s one and only Reed Richards, he could be paired with Edgar-Jones. She has been the subject of rumors herself as many suspect she will be the FF’s Sue Storm Richards, aka The Invisible Woman. Then again, Comer also has been speculated as the next live-action Invisible Woman.

In the case of Boyega, the Star Wars alum has been the subject of rumors for months. While he claims that he is targeting other roles at the moment, fans have been certain his comments were an attempt at misdirection.

Anytime Marvel Studios is slotted for a convention panel, it is fuel for gossip and theories. No doubt, all eyes will be on Kevin Feige when D23 kicks off on Sept. 9.