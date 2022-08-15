Speculation intensifies after Giancarlo Esposito reveals he turned down ‘Loki’ in hopes of an MCU movie role

Esteemed character actor and perennial onscreen villain Giancarlo Esposito has been gathering plenty of headlines among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans after admitting he’d held talks with Kevin Feige’s outfit, with plenty of potential roles being floated online.

While the Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian alum admitted he’s got his eye on Professor X above all others, there are countless characters he could potentially play. In fact, one opportunity has already sailed by without anyone noticing, after Esposito revealed at Fan Expo Boston (via ComicBook) that he’d already knocked back Loki.

“In the Marvel Universe if you do something in television, one character, you can’t switch and play a different character. So, out of that meeting, which was really wonderful, I had some interest in doing something with them which they’ve since done, I think it was Loki at that time, and someone else has done Loki, that’s great, in television and I’d like to be invited to the table to do something in film because I have a big persona and I’ve been in the television world for a while and I’ve still got some movies each year.”

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the fandom to begin wondering which part in the series he’d turned down, and who he’d end up bringing to life on the big screen.

Actor Giancarlo Esposito recently revealed he was in talks for a role in Marvel's 'Loki' series! Could he have been originally cast as Kang? #MarvelStudios #Loki #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/8H1jkuMioW — Ryan 'All Day News' Anderson (@Ryans_Ramblings) August 14, 2022

Giancarlo Esposito just gotta show up and he crushes 👏🏽🤩 https://t.co/Z8KqGlf3MC — Hunter B-15’s Memories (@Loki_The_Bussit) August 15, 2022

Having Giancarlo Esposito make a cameo as one of the Loki variants would've been fantastic imo — Robert Lee (@RobertLee202) August 15, 2022

i would’ve FREAKED OUT if i was watching the loki finale and saw Giancarlo Esposito in that chair man! Hoping he gets a great role and they don’t waste his talent! Jonathan Majors doing a great job at kang 🙂 — gummy beats ! (@GummyBeatsLIVE) August 14, 2022

I love gus fring [ giancarlo esposito ] Cant wait for him to come to Loki too. Breaking bad better call the boys and then now loki — Minion Superfan (@nggavillain) August 15, 2022

If anyone is to finally give Loki a real death it's Giancarlo Esposito in Loki season 2 pic.twitter.com/FCDO57BEWK — Drip Marvel Podcast (@drip_marvel) August 14, 2022

At this stage, it sounds as though Esposito boarding the MCU is nigh-on inevitable, even if the man himself has made it clear that he’s interested in the feature film side of things, as opposed to Disney Plus. Either way, that’s perfectly fine, and now we have to wait and see how things develop from here.