A Beloved Jack Black Film Leaves Netflix Next Month

Jack Black‘s adored 2003 film School of Rock is set to leave Netflix next month.

The comedy that was recently dominating the streaming app follows a struggling rock guitarist named Dewey Finn (Black) posing as a substitute teacher at a reputable preparatory school. After Finn discovers his students’ talents, he then forms a band with the fourth graders in hopes of winning Battle of the Bands competition prize money, which is $10,000 to settle some of his debts.

School of Rock also stars Joan Cusack, Mike White, Sarah Silverman, Miranda Cosgrove, Joey Gaydos Jr., Kevin Clark, Rivkah Reyes, Robert Tsai, Maryam Hassan, Aleisha Allen, and Caitlin Hale. Since the film’s release, it has generated $131.3 million compared to its $35 million budget.

In addition to the box office success, the movie also received a stream of awards nominations, including a Critics Choice Awards, a Golden Globe, four Teen Choice Awards, and two MTV Movie Awards. School of Rock ultimately won one of the two MTV Movie Awards nominations for Best Comedic Performance.

The film spawned a Broadway play in 2015 and the following year a spinoff series. School of Rock, the spinoff series, aired on Nickelodeon from 2016 to 2018. In 2021, rumors began circulating that a sequel was underway that would also star Black. Since then, no additional details have been released.

School of Rock will be streaming on Netflix until Dec. 1.