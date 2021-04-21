Jack Black Reportedly In Talks To Return For School Of Rock Sequel

It’s been eighteen years since School of Rock was released, and it still remains one of the most popular and beloved musical comedies ever made. Richard Linklater’s 2003 hit was a solid success after hauling in $131 million at the box office on a $35 million budget, and has gone on to enjoy long lasting life as a perennial favorite.

It even spawned a stage adaptation and a Nickelodeon spinoff series, but questions over a theatrical sequel have always lingered. Star Jack Black revealed in 2008 that a second outing for Dewey Finn was being discussed behind the scenes, with several key members of the creative team also slated to return including Linklater, producer Scott Rudin and writer Mike White. Though obviously, that hasn’t come to anything yet.

The buzz arguably reached fever pitch when the majority of the cast staged a ten-year reunion concert, but it died down significantly after that, and we haven’t heard much about it since. However, a new rumor claims that School of Rock 2 could be back on the cards at Paramount once again, with Black reportedly in talks to revisit one of his most famous and energetic roles.

It’s been almost a decade since the actor admitted that another School of Rock probably wasn’t going to happen, though he did add a ‘never say never’ at the end. One idea for the sequel was to see Dewey lead a group of summer school students on a cross-country field trip to explore the history and origins of rock n’ roll, but the latest report doesn’t delve into any plot details. Fans would definitely love to see it happen, though, and we’ll just have to wait and see if School of Rock 2 ends up coming together or not.