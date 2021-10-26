A Beloved Jonah Hill Film Is Coming To Netflix Next Week

Netflix has a huge line of films coming to the streaming app for November, including the Jonah Hill classic, 21 Jump Street.

21 Jump Street, which also stars Channing Tatum, is a reboot of the 1987 series of the same name. The film follows two cops, Greg Jenko (Tatum) and Morton Schmidt (Hill), as they head back to high school to help bring down a drug ring.

The film also stars Brie Larson, Dave Franco, Rob Riggle, DeRay Davis, Ice Cube, Dax Flame, Chris Parnell, and Ellie Kemper. It also included cameos from Johnny Depp, Holly Robinson Peete and Peter DeLuise, the original series stars.

Since its release in 2012, it has generated $201.6 million globally. Because of the film’s success, a sequel soon materialized. 22 Jump Street, which follows a similar premise to the first movie, takes Schmidt and Jenko to college as they track down the supplier of a new drug. The film was later released in 2014.

Following the release of 21 Jump Street, Tatum went on to star in a stream of projects including Magic Mike, Jupiter Ascending along with Mila Kunis, and The Vow

At the same time, Hill also created a name for himself by appearing in The Wolf of Wall Street with Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie, How to Train Your Dragon 1&2, and Sausage Party.

21 Jump Street will begin streaming on Netflix on November 1st.