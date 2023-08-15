A bold swing of a Spider-Man rumor suggests at least one out of three Peter Parkers will return for ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Tom Holland may have debuted as Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s official Peter Parker, but with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire joining the franchise as variants of the character in Spider-Man: No Way Home, things got more complicated. Not complicated as in bad, though. Far from it. The actors’ return to their Spider-Man roots was welcomed with open arms by fans, many of whom actually prefer their versions of the character anyway.

More than anything else, No Way Home sparked a desire to see more of these Peter Parkers in action, and what better time to do that than now? The Multiverse Saga is in full swing, so it’s not too surprising to learn that a Spider-Man veteran may be returning in the Avengers’ next outing.

According to insider CanWeGetSomeToast, Andrew Garfield is being eyed for an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars. The star reportedly received contact from Marvel Studios’ president, Kevin Feige, before the actors’ and writers’ strikes took over Hollywood.

Before the strikes, Kevin Feige reached out to Andrew Garfield about having his #SpiderMan appear in #AvengersSecretWars. pic.twitter.com/JKZHWiTN1M — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) August 14, 2023

Naturally, this doesn’t guarantee that Garfield will actually be in the film, as it’s nothing more than a rumor, but it’s enough to raise fans’ hopes. After No Way Home opened the door of possibility, the Peter Parkers of both Garfield and Maguire already made appearances in another Spidey movie, namely, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Is it really so far-fetched, then, to think that Garfield may be in Secret Wars?

If industry insiders are to be believed, the Social Network star won’t be the only big-gun Marvel actor to reprise a beloved role. Following his MCU debut in Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman is said to be returning as well in the Avengers‘ sixth installment.

For long-time Marvel fans, this is a dream come true. Let’s just hope that these appearances don’t lead to an overstuffed movie — if they happen at all, that is.