Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine heading for an Avengers crossover may confirm what we all suspected about Marvel’s X-Men plans

Remember when Logan was definitely, positively going to be Hugh Jackman‘s final performance as Wolverine? Well, we already knew that the Australian actor’s previous conviction was dimmed due to the appeal of teaming up with his old frenemy Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3, but now it seems that once firm line in the sand has been well and truly washed away by the sea of potential for Wolverine in the MCU.

According to multiple Marvel “scoopers,” Kevin Feige has plans to bring Jackman back as the Adamantium X-Man in the multiversal crossover epic event that is 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars. As per DanielRPK, Jackman and Feige — old colleagues from the days of Fox’s early X-Men movies — held a meeting about a Secret Wars role prior to the strikes taking effect.

Meanwhile, MyTimeToShineHello goes even further and claims that Jackman is all set to “officially return” in the sixth Avengers film.

Obviously, despite the various sources this intel is coming from, it is still far from confirmed at this point. Nevertheless, given the enormous scope we’re expecting Secret Wars to have, and seeing as Jackman has already broken his “Wolverine No More” rule for Deadpool 3, it really isn’t the craziest idea to imagine him suiting up in that yellow and blue costume once more. And, if that is indeed the plan, it may just reveal something we’ve long been suspecting about Marvel’s X-Men reboot.

Namely, that it ain’t happening for a long time yet. With Patrick Stewart coming back in Doctor Strange 2 and Jackman, plus potentially many more Fox veterans, featuring in DP3, it’s been clear that Feige and company are keen to ride on the coattails of nostalgia for Fox’s films for the moment rather than attempting to reboot the team from scratch in the MCU. It was still possible, though, that things could go in that direction soon, what with Kamala Khan and others being confirmed as mutants on Earth-616.

Nevertheless, if Marvel is going to keep the Fox train going through Secret Wars then an X-Men reboot is likely far, far away, perhaps not due until the late 2020s at the closest, or even the early 2030s.