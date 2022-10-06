A classic crime caper is still blowing minds with its astonishingly stacked cast

Stuffing an ensemble cast full of acclaimed thespians and A-list movie stars is no guarantee of success if the rest of the moving parts required to make a successful flick aren’t working in perfect sync, but Edgar Wright’s beloved favorite Hot Fuzz delivered the best of both worlds and then some.

On top of recouping its budget almost five times over at the global box office, winning rave reviews from critics and the general public, as well as regularly finding itself mentioned on virtually every list attempting to rank either the best action or comedy offerings of the 21st Century, Edgar Wright’s ode to the buddy cop actioner also boasts one of the most stacked rosters of weapons-grade talent you’re ever likely to see in the one place.

Completely ignoring the key creative trio of director Wright, co-writer Simon Pegg and star Nick Frost, Redditors have been losing their minds at the sheer volume of accomplished acting royalty to have factored into the classic crime caper, regardless of how big or small their roles turned out to be.

Image via Universal Pictures

In no particular order, Hot Fuzz features Academy Award winners Olivia Coleman, Peter Jackson, Jim Broadbent, and Cate Blanchett, along with Emmy winners Martin Freeman and Stephen Merchant, BAFTA victors Steve Coogan, Edward Woodward, Bill Nighy, Billie Whitelaw, Paddy Considine, David Threlfall, Rory McCann, and David Bradley, without even mentioning the likes of Sing and Sing 2 helmer Garth Jennings, Attack the Block director Joe Cornish, comedian and musician Bill Bailey, former James Bond Timothy Dalton, and even more besides.

When it comes to pound-for-pound prestige, then, few titles have been able to topple Hot Fuzz.