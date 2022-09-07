Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has fallen from its number one spot on HBO Max’s Top 10 most viewed films, according to FlixPatrol, but remains among the most streamed titles on the platform. The film dominated the number one spot since late August, but the film has fallen in terms of ranking during the early weeks of September. This film made a name for itself, not because of Dumbledore’s confession towards Grindelwald, but because Warner Bro decided to replace Depp with Mads Mikkelsen.

The Secrets of Dumbledore was overtaken by films such as Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, starring Austin Butler, 2015’s The Intern, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, and Warner Bros’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. A few days ago, The Secrets of Dumbledore was ranked sixth, but it was replaced by The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, likely due to the premiere of the series on Amazon Prime Video.

The Secrets of Dumbledore is part three of the Fantastic Beasts trilogy, set in a time before the main Harry Potter films. Depp was meant to play Grindelwald after his performance in The Crimes of Grindlewald. But unfortunately, he was replaced due to his divorce from Amber Heard. The film didn’t do well as expected at the box office, with rumors circulating that parts four and five would no longer be greenlit.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is available to stream on HBO Max.