People are weighing in on Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald over Johnny Depp’s
Since the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore‘s trailer, critics and fans have been praising Mads Mikkelsen‘s portrayal of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, comparing it to Johnny Depp‘s.
Early reviews for the film have started to pop up on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising Mikkelsen’s performance as Grindelwald. Now, fans of the Wizarding World films have also taken to social media to laud Mikkelsen’s performance in the new film based on the glimpse of his performance in the trailers and compared how his portrayal of the dark wizard is a massive improvement from the previous two films.
Others have pointed out that Mikkelsen should have been cast to play Grindelwald from the beginning.
But despite the praise that Mikkelsen has been receiving, many are still upset that Depp was removed from Warner Bro.’s due to the ongoing Depp/Amber Heard court trial.
One user also defended Mikkelsen and stressed that that actor is only doing his job.
For those out of the loop, Mikkelsen took over the role of Grindelwald after Depp was asked to resign. This was due to his public divorce from actress Amber Heard, which received a lot of negative press and left the actor stuck in lawsuits.
But an interesting fact about the role of Grindelwald is that it’s played by a different actor throughout all three films. So fans are suggesting that the actor who plays the dark wizard should be replaced in each film instalment. After all, Grindelwald was first played by Collin Farrell in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third film in the Fantastic Beasts series, will be out in theaters on April 8, 2022.