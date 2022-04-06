Since the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore‘s trailer, critics and fans have been praising Mads Mikkelsen‘s portrayal of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, comparing it to Johnny Depp‘s.

Early reviews for the film have started to pop up on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising Mikkelsen’s performance as Grindelwald. Now, fans of the Wizarding World films have also taken to social media to laud Mikkelsen’s performance in the new film based on the glimpse of his performance in the trailers and compared how his portrayal of the dark wizard is a massive improvement from the previous two films.

Forgive me people who think that Johnny Depp is the best Grindelwald but you have to admit that Mads Mikkelsen did a brilliant job in this role. For such a Grindelwald, I myself would go#MadsMikkelsen #grindelwald#FantasticBeasts #FantasticBeastsTheSecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/u7jB5knkQj — Stacy Evans (@nastia122) March 31, 2022

Others have pointed out that Mikkelsen should have been cast to play Grindelwald from the beginning.

Ok I do like Johnny Depp a lot and I stand by him all the way BUT Mads Mikkelsen should have been Grindelwald from day one. pic.twitter.com/f4EtLp6hKt — Carlavellan (@thatDAgirl) April 2, 2022

Unpopular opinion, Mads Mikkelsen is a better Grindelwald than Johnny Depp. — Can'tTweetForSheeet (@SamIAm679) April 3, 2022

Am I the only one who preferred Johnny Depp to Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald?



Saying this as a big Mads Mikkelsen fan. pic.twitter.com/WPc47mTObA — Silver Screen Riot (@SSRdotcom) April 5, 2022

But despite the praise that Mikkelsen has been receiving, many are still upset that Depp was removed from Warner Bro.’s due to the ongoing Depp/Amber Heard court trial.

I love me some Mads Mikkelsen, and I have zero hate towards him for taking the role…



But Johnny Depp was the ONLY reason I was even watching those movies.



He really brought that role to life and was sexy as Hell in it.



No Johnny = no point in watching. pic.twitter.com/cnYilneEjK — 🎱Magically Malicious🎱 (@MagicallyMalic2) April 1, 2022

One user also defended Mikkelsen and stressed that that actor is only doing his job.

Some people can't seem to grasp that Mads Mikkelsen is only doing a job. He is not the one responsible for Johnny Depp leaving. Leave the man alone. He's a cool dude who doesn't deserve hate for simply doing a job. Also Grindelwald is JK Rowlings character, not Johnny Depp's🙄 — SarahGrindeldore🔥READYFORSecretsOfDumbledore❤️‍🔥 (@SarahSiren16) March 30, 2022

For those out of the loop, Mikkelsen took over the role of Grindelwald after Depp was asked to resign. This was due to his public divorce from actress Amber Heard, which received a lot of negative press and left the actor stuck in lawsuits.

But an interesting fact about the role of Grindelwald is that it’s played by a different actor throughout all three films. So fans are suggesting that the actor who plays the dark wizard should be replaced in each film instalment. After all, Grindelwald was first played by Collin Farrell in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

After Colin Farrell, Johnny Depp, and Mads Mikkelsen, I think we just gotta recast Grindelwald every movie like he's a Defense Against the Dark Arts professor. — Dominique Meyer (@ZA4E) April 6, 2022

FB&WTFT: Collin Farrell is Grindelwald

FBCOG: Johnny Depp is Grindelwald

FB3: Mads Mikkelsen is Grindelwald

FB4: @gormanseamus is Voldemort — Rad Circles (@VesperGames101) November 26, 2020

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third film in the Fantastic Beasts series, will be out in theaters on April 8, 2022.