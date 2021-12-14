Following the new Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer, some fans are very upset Johnny Depp is not in the movie.

Depp played Grindelwald in the Wizarding World movies for the first two films. But, then, Depp lost the role in the franchise over the accusations of his alleged abusive relationship with Amber Heard during their marriage from 2017 to 2020. That case will not go to trial until 2022, but some fans on Twitter have clearly already made up their minds.

The ongoing legal battle is too complex to sum up here, but leave it to Twitter to treat nuance as if it’s black and white. The Twitter mob is absolutely going ham defending Johnny Depp and voicing their displeasure that Mads Mikkelsen replaced the actor for the threequel, following appearances in the previous two Fantastic Beasts films.

i’m sorry, but johnny depp is my grindelwald#SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/hWZDKHVyov — YNNA ⎊ ceo of pirati dei caraibi (@ynnadepp) December 10, 2021

Warner Brothers is learning a powerful lesson today, and will in the coming months, as they lose profits on #SecretsOfDumbledore. We won't support studios that fire victims/survivors (Johnny Depp), that employ abusers (Amber Heard.) "Their arrogance is a key to our victory." pic.twitter.com/NugDXoJQwX — The Right Side of the Roaring Rapids (@roaringrapids22) December 13, 2021

#amberheard. IN MY OPINION she Created false allegations to be famous rather than just Johnny Depp’s wife. She was jealous even of her family & friends’ loving Johnny-making her feel less important. So she made herself a victim for attention. Imo https://t.co/YE5Or7jySg — TheRealLauraB🌊⚔️ (@LauraBockov) December 11, 2021

the trailer for THAT movie came out and the people are talking more about Johnny Depp than the movie itself…



it’s really johnny depp's world and we are just living in it pic.twitter.com/cjCLic9BN5 — xime (@deppsdelicate) December 13, 2021

Never forget in 2018 when Johnny Depp attended comic con and shocked everyone with as surprise appearance when he stayed in character the entire time and gave the Grindelwald speech. This is art. pic.twitter.com/Ry63l1MYfM — Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) December 13, 2021

Whether or not all this Twitter backlash will result in any significant drop in box office return for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore remains to be seen. But, as a rule, internet boycotts usually have minimal impact on such things.

With Mikkelsen cast in place of Depp for Grindelwald, there’s still definite star power and fan-following that can boost the film.